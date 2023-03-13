International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $47.46, but opened at $43.33. International Seaways shares last traded at $44.25, with a volume of 216,521 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CAO James D. Small III sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $254,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,967.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO James D. Small III sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $254,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,967.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $36,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,672.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,400 shares of company stock worth $1,713,069. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on International Seaways from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on International Seaways from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

International Seaways Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.37. International Seaways had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 44.86%. The firm had revenue of $338.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.42 million. On average, analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.08%. This is a positive change from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in International Seaways by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in International Seaways by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in International Seaways by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in International Seaways by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in International Seaways by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Featured Articles

