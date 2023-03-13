Internet Computer Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.59 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for about $5.36 or 0.00022167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.59 billion and $70.27 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00068383 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00049673 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000266 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00008455 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000882 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001649 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 496,696,980 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,979,033 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

