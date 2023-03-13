Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,196 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $17,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuit Trading Down 1.2 %

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $137,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,123 in the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $387.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,766. The stock has a market cap of $108.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $507.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

