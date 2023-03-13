Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Up 18.3% in February

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the February 13th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSMT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,474,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $474,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $23.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,195. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $24.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.77.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

