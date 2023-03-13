Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.14

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.14 and last traded at $23.14, with a volume of 47393 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.67.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average of $24.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 398.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 21,199 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 11.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 103.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 147,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 74,978 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 408.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 101,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Company Profile

Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets. Deutsche Bank offers unparalleled financial services in countries throughout the world.

