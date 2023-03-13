Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ PYZ opened at $83.69 on Monday. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $104.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.32.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

Featured Stories

