Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a growth of 99.3% from the February 13th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHIT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 4.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 14.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 8.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 149,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 147.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of IHIT stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,886. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $9.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement

About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

