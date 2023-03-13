Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $627,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,683,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.00 on Monday, hitting $289.55. 24,217,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,940,723. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $371.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $290.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.51.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

