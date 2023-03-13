Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Increased by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $107,874,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $63,138,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,978,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,693,000 after buying an additional 379,063 shares during the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6,422.1% during the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 341,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,449,000 after buying an additional 336,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,867,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,853,000 after buying an additional 325,738 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $138.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $161.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.66.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.