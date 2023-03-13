Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $105.66

Shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $105.66 and last traded at $105.66, with a volume of 2001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.52.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.43 and a 200 day moving average of $105.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLTL. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 1,882.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000.

About Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

