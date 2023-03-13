Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Sprout Social (SPT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT) recently:
- 2/22/2023 – Sprout Social had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/22/2023 – Sprout Social had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $63.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/22/2023 – Sprout Social had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/22/2023 – Sprout Social had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/13/2023 – Sprout Social was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $62.00.
- 1/18/2023 – Sprout Social had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Sprout Social Stock Performance
SPT stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.61. 646,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -62.62 and a beta of 0.91. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $85.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.08.
Insider Transactions at Sprout Social
In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,281,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,184,192.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $30,930.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,173,757.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $1,281,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,184,192.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,641 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,524. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Sprout Social
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
