Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Sprout Social (SPT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ: SPT) recently:

2/22/2023 – Sprout Social had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Sprout Social had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $63.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Sprout Social had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Sprout Social had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2023 – Sprout Social was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $62.00.

1/18/2023 – Sprout Social had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

SPT stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.61. 646,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -62.62 and a beta of 0.91. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $85.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.08.

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,281,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,184,192.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $30,930.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,173,757.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $1,281,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,184,192.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,641 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,524. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 37.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 941.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

