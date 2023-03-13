Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE)

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 248,101 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 47% compared to the average daily volume of 168,673 put options.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLE traded down $1.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.95. 41,648,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,751,225. The company has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.37 and a 200 day moving average of $85.46. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52-week low of $65.48 and a 52-week high of $94.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,378,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,845,000 after buying an additional 1,144,145 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,119,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,656,000 after buying an additional 597,740 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 100,108.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,927,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921,432 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 370.7% during the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,431,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,385 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,413,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,107,000 after acquiring an additional 461,679 shares during the period.

About Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

