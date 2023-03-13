Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Vale (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 108,898 call options on the company. This is an increase of 134% compared to the typical daily volume of 46,522 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vale

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Vale by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 35,578,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,773,000 after buying an additional 2,305,324 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Vale by 7,636.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,263,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $581,453,000 after acquiring an additional 33,820,650 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Vale by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 31,188,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,047,063 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its position in Vale by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 20,677,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,092,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,415 shares during the period. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VALE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Vale Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:VALE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.07. 27,464,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,540,953. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.88. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. Vale had a net margin of 42.86% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Vale will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.3542 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.28%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

