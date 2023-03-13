Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Stake Trimmed by Adelante Capital Management LLC

Adelante Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,612,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354,610 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes makes up 4.1% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $54,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,937,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 74,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 643,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,735,000 after acquiring an additional 123,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

INVH traded up $0.88 on Monday, hitting $31.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,183,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $44.36.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $579.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.68 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 17.10%. Equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 167.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.