iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Bought by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,535 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 3.1% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Gould Asset Management LLC CA owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $9,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 59.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $98.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.52. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $106.48.
