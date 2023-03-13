iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) is Ascent Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Ascent Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.91. 2,745,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,493,080. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $84.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.33.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.