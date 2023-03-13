iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) is Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s 8th Largest Position

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 100.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,586 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 431.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

NASDAQ IEI traded up $1.50 on Monday, reaching $117.06. 3,611,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,466. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.43. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.26 and a fifty-two week high of $124.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

