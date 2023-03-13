iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after buying an additional 4,746,312 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after buying an additional 2,442,420 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after buying an additional 1,229,595 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,530,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,321,000 after buying an additional 371,702 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,901,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,855,000 after purchasing an additional 258,396 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.73 on Monday, reaching $386.15. 1,139,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,111,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $401.71 and its 200-day moving average is $392.47. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

