iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 404.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 13,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $242.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.96. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $277.04. The company has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

