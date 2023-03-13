iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Holdings Raised by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 763,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 3.6% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 0.33% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $60,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.53. 48,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,937. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $103.76. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

