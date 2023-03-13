iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Shares Purchased by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Rating) by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 180.3% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 25,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $608,000.

Shares of BATS:IGRO traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $58.58. 62,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.81.

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

