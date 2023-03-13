iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Sets New 1-Year High at $70.15

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.15 and last traded at $69.36, with a volume of 6796888 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.30 and its 200-day moving average is $71.51.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

