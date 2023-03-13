iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 223.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,292 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,062,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,275,651,000 after purchasing an additional 198,735 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,889,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,826,000 after acquiring an additional 180,303 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,025,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $880,453,000 after acquiring an additional 183,639 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,734,000 after acquiring an additional 281,737 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,286,000 after acquiring an additional 180,471 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $224.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,058. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.86. The firm has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $285.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

