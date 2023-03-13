iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Arrow Investment Advisors LLC

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,177 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 136.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 43.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.74. The company had a trading volume of 330,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,068. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.06. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $133.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

