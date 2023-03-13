iShares Silver Trust Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:SLV)

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 253,208 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 33% compared to the average daily volume of 190,365 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 65.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,494,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 477.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,233,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,749,000 after buying an additional 8,460,754 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,089,000 after buying an additional 213,612 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,527,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,684,000 after buying an additional 226,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after buying an additional 879,524 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLV traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 37,046,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,100,535. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $24.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.57.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

