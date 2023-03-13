iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,335,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,703 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 663,252 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,228,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,512,000 after acquiring an additional 293,273 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 160.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 349,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,982,000 after acquiring an additional 215,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,207,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,201,000 after buying an additional 165,942 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.95. The stock had a trading volume of 86,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,066. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $160.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.56.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.