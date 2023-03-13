ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.

ITVPY has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 126 ($1.52) to GBX 121 ($1.46) in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 160 ($1.92) to GBX 140 ($1.68) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price target on ITV from GBX 70 ($0.84) to GBX 80 ($0.96) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 54 ($0.65) to GBX 47 ($0.57) in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Shares of ITV stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. ITV has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

