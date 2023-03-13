Jane Street Group LLC Sells 2,077,106 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,724,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,077,106 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.54% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $70,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 92.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $114,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $27.38 on Monday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $34.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.46.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.