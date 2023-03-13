Jet Protocol (JET) Price Tops $0.0110

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $18.78 million and approximately $147,330.83 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00009948 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00029148 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00034122 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00022023 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00216589 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000145 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,401.46 or 0.99996143 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01107326 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $145,006.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

