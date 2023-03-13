JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen cut shares of JetBlue Airways from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.46.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $15.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.