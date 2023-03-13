JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $84.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 55.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.57.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $4.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,259,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,542,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.98, a PEG ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.40. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $113.67.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.07 million. Research analysts expect that DocuSign will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 6,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

