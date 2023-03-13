JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Price Target to GBX 1,650

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,700 ($20.44) to GBX 1,650 ($19.84) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMIGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,630 ($31.63) to GBX 2,560 ($30.78) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,736 ($32.90) to GBX 2,743 ($32.98) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Admiral Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Admiral Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,367.00.
Admiral Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AMIGY opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.92. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $35.50.
About Admiral Group
Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.
