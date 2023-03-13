JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Price Target to GBX 620

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 630 ($7.58) to GBX 620 ($7.46) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

GLNCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. AlphaValue lowered Glencore to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 675 ($8.12) to GBX 625 ($7.52) in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Glencore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Glencore from GBX 710 ($8.54) to GBX 700 ($8.42) in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Glencore from GBX 560 ($6.73) to GBX 575 ($6.91) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $629.00.

OTCMKTS GLNCY traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $11.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,978. Glencore has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

