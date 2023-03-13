JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) Shares Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,789 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 11.28% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $27,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000. CWM LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 326.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $84,000.

NYSEARCA:JPME traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.50. 1,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,766. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $76.31 and a twelve month high of $95.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.16. The firm has a market cap of $300.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.04.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

