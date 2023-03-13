JUST (JST) Hits Market Capitalization of $237.21 Million

JUST (JST) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. During the last seven days, JUST has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. JUST has a market capitalization of $237.21 million and $32.26 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST token can currently be bought for $0.0266 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JUST alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.56 or 0.00421525 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,864.61 or 0.28492325 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s launch date was May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. JUST’s official website is just.network/#. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “JUST is a decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem built for the TRON blockchain. It is an entire suite of products that are mostly centered around a decentralized stablecoin lending platform known as JustStable.

The platform launched in August 2020 following an initial exchange offering (IEO) on the Poloniex LaunchBase platform earlier that same year, but the native governance token of the platform (JST) has been circulating since May 2020.

It is a two-token ecosystem built around the USDJ and JUST (JST) tokens. USDJ is a multi-collateral stablecoin that has its value pegged to the value of the US dollar (USD), whereas JST has a variety of functions on the platform — paying interest, helping maintain the platform and participating in its governance, helping to set parameters like interest rates (stability fees) and the minimum collateralization ratio.

To obtain USDJ on JUST, traders need to deposit collateral in the form of supported collateral tokens — including TRON (TRX), which are exchanged to PTRX tokens and locked as collateral forming a collateralized debt position (CDP). Depending on the amount of collateral deposited, users can then mint and withdraw USDJ, which must later be repaid to retrieve the initial collateral.

The platform is designed to provide a fair and borderless hub of DeFi products, that any TRON user can access.”

JUST Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.