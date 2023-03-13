KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 111.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KALV. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

KALV stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.56. 143,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,442. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $17.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.12.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 4,954 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $37,947.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,799 shares in the company, valued at $557,640.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 4,954 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $37,947.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,640.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 6,700 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $51,322.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at $926,300.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,066 shares of company stock valued at $115,406 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALV. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,999 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

