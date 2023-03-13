Kaspa (KAS) Tops One Day Volume of $6.11 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last week, Kaspa has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. Kaspa has a market cap of $211.89 million and $6.11 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 17,254,430,327 coins. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 17,236,658,677.076267. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.01309286 USD and is up 8.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $5,290,726.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

