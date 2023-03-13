Kava (KAVA) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $482.35 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Kava has a market cap of $482.35 million and approximately $90.86 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00004521 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded up 34.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00067647 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00049628 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000265 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00008307 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00022108 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000869 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001594 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,871,780 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. [Learn more about Cosmos](https://cosmos.network/). [Learn more about Kava.](https://medium.com/kava-labs/kava-protocol-101-ce3beb0fa8b8)Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/kava) (total supply)“

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

