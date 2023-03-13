Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their market perform rating on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.
Shares of FCRD stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $4.54. The stock had a trading volume of 286,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,559. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.44.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.79%.
First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a traded fund. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
