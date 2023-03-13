Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their market perform rating on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of FCRD stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $4.54. The stock had a trading volume of 286,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,559. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Get First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC alerts:

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $4,254,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $678,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth $864,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $685,000. 39.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a traded fund. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.