Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,748 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 29,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $6,399,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,431,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,547,083,313.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $6,399,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,431,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,547,083,313.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $1,527,375.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,557.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 528,437 shares of company stock worth $35,770,511. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of K traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.96. The stock had a trading volume of 955,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.79. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

K has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.11.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

