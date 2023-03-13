Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $56.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.06% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on KMPR. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kemper from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Kemper Trading Down 4.1 %
KMPR traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.41. The stock had a trading volume of 133,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,174. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.91. Kemper has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $68.15.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kemper by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.
Kemper Company Profile
Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.
