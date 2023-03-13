Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) is Alpha Square Group S LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Alpha Square Group S LLC decreased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,039,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,000 shares during the quarter. Kingsoft Cloud makes up 2.7% of Alpha Square Group S LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Alpha Square Group S LLC owned 1.25% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $6,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,863,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,088 shares during the last quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter worth about $1,990,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after buying an additional 919,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 609,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,224,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 303,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Trading Up 6.2 %

NASDAQ:KC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.14. 601,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,358. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average is $3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.88. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $7.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KC. China Renaissance cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

