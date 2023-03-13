Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,138 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 129,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 413,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,963,000 after buying an additional 18,714 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.62 and a 200 day moving average of $75.37. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $78.67.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

