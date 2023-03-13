Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) PT Raised to $20.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Wedbush cut their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.71. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $17.19. The stock has a market cap of $836.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of -0.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.