Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) PT Raised to $20.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush cut their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.1 %

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.71. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $17.19. The stock has a market cap of $836.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of -0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.