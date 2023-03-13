Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Shares Gap Up to $3.50

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.50, but opened at $3.69. Kinross Gold shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 4,532,661 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.53.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 8.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average is $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is -25.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinross Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,405,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $283,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,955,650 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,449,766 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $67,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097,512 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 374.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285,284 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 761.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,685,769 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,503,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561,904 shares during the period. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $25,846,000. 55.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

