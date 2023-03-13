Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Kohl’s has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kohl’s has a payout ratio of 64.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kohl’s to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.2%.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $24.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.91. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $63.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($3.54). Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KSS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 43.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 4.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Featured Stories

