Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
Kohl’s has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kohl’s has a payout ratio of 64.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kohl’s to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.2%.
Kohl’s Stock Performance
Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $24.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.91. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $63.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KSS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 43.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 4.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.
Kohl’s Company Profile
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
