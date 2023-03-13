Kokoswap (KOKO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,127.51

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded up 18.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 13th. During the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One Kokoswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001767 BTC on popular exchanges. Kokoswap has a market capitalization of $107.42 million and $2,127.51 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kokoswap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.68 or 0.00442169 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,737.71 or 0.29887726 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Kokoswap Profile

Kokoswap was first traded on May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. The official website for Kokoswap is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kokoswap is kokoswap.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kokoswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kokoswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kokoswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kokoswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kokoswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.