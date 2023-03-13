Komodo (KMD) Hits Market Cap of $32.84 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $32.84 million and $682,158.02 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00145851 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00062810 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00042716 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 40.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001831 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.