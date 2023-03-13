KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a growth of 101.6% from the February 13th total of 1,290,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 980,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
KT Stock Up 0.9 %
KT stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.51. 384,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,399. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. KT has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Nomura downgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.
KT Company Profile
KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.
