KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a growth of 101.6% from the February 13th total of 1,290,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 980,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

KT Stock Up 0.9 %

KT stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.51. 384,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,399. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. KT has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Nomura downgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KT

KT Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in KT by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in KT in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in KT by 322.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in KT by 162.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in KT by 544.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

