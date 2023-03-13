Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Short Interest Up 22.0% in February

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,217,500 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the February 13th total of 998,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 108.7 days.
Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday.
Shares of LIFZF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,698. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.51.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. engages in mining for iron ore. It owns interests in Iron Ore Company of Canada which operates a major iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland, and Labrador on lands leased from the company. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
